Rani Mukerji does Dhunuchi dance with cousin sister Sharbani Mukherjee on Durga Puja in traditional wear - Watch

Rani Mukerji can be seen doing the famous Dhunuchi dance along with her cousin sister Sharbani Mukherjee. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Durga Puja festivity this year ended with Bijoya Dashami on October 5 with devotees praying to the goddess with the utmost conviction for her blessings. Our Bollywood celebs too visited various pandals to offer their prayers. Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sharbani Mukherjee, Tanishaa, Sumona Chakravarti, Ayan Mukherjee, and Ranbir Kapoor among others were spotted at The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal during the festivity. 

In one of the viral videos, Rani Mukerji can be seen doing the famous Dhunuchi dance along with her cousin sister Sharbani Mukherjee. Both are dressed in traditional desi wear and the videos have gone viral: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What is Dhunuchi dance?

Devotees dance on the beats of Dhak during Durga Puja and it is called Dhunuchi dance which is performed on Shashthi Tithi during the evening aarti ceremony. According to drikpanchang, the one who performs it is known as Dhanucchi who balances the earthen bowl containing burning incense either with his hands or on his forehead or in his mouth.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Durga Puja Celebrations

The biggest festival of Bengalis across the globe coincides with the 9-day-long Navratri festivity which is also dedicated to Maa Durga and her different avatars. The 5-day festival of Durga Puja, usually, it begins six days after Mahalaya but this year it is different due to mala maas - a lunar month having two moons. It is believed that the goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya. 

 

