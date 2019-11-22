Rani Mukerji is a huge fan of Sunil Gavaskar

Kolkata: Actress Rani Mukerji, who was in attendance at the iconic Eden Gardens on the first day of the historic pink ball Test match between India and Bangladesh, shared that she is a huge fan of legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

"My favourite cricketer has always been Sunil Gavaskar. The reason behind this is, when I was young my parents watched a lot of cricket, and I have seen him play from those days. When I used to watch him play - there was some enigma around him when he used to walk to the ground; it was electrifying," Rani said while promoting her upcoming film "Mardaani 2" on Star Sports' pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live.

She also shared her admiration for Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

"Kapil Dev is also one of my favourite cricketers; the way he speaks, the way he was on the pitch, the fire in his eyes, I was completely bowled over by him. After them, it was Sourav Da and Sachin Tendulkar whose game I enjoyed watching while I was growing up. Virat is doing exceptionally well now, he is close to us as he has married Anushka Sharma," Rani added.

"Mardaani 2" focuses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses to young girls. It is set to hit theatres on December 13.