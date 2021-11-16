Rani Mukerji shares her daughter Adira cried after watching a scene in Bunty Aur Babli 2, here's why!

New Delhi: Actress Rani Mukerji is all set to rock the silver screens once again with her most loved character of Vimmy in the second part of Bunty Aur Babli.

In a recently released video by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on their YouTube channel, Saif Ali Khan, who will be playing the role of Bunty in the film, was seen asking questions to Rani related to her 5-year-old daughter Adira.

Watch the video here: (Courtesy: YRF/YouTube)

Saif asked if Adira had watched her on-screen before and she said, “She has seen me on-screen, in fact, she came for Bunty Aur Babli 2 shoot with us to Abu Dhabi.”

When quizzed about the name of the movie which she had seen before, Rani shared, “She has seen Hichki but…she was like one-and-a-half, two years then."

He also asked if her daughter has seen her crying onscreen and also about her reaction, to which Rani was quick to respond, “She hasn’t, no, I have not seen because I tried to make her see Bunty Aur Babli 2 but the minute one of the scenes came where I was pretending to cry, she just started crying. I don’t think she is comfortable seeing me (cry) but she likes to see me dance onscreen and likes to see me when I’m doing something funny.”

Rani added that Adira’s reaction was priceless and thus she considers it a milestone in her career.

For the unversed, Adira is the daughter of Rani and Aditya Chopra. Rani tied the knot with Aditya in April 2014 at a private ceremony in Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Adira in November 2015.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19 and is an out-and-out comedy that will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other.

While Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty Babli, Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari, play the new Bunty Babli. The family entertainer is directed by Varun V. Sharma.