Rani Mukerji visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple, offers prayers after 'Mardaani 2' success—Pics

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's powerful act in her latest release 'Mardaani 2' has been lauded by one and sundry. Both critics and masses have liked the film and heaped praises on the class act by actors.

After receiving a thunderous response to her film 'Mardaani 2', the actress headed to Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi and offered her prayers. She thanked the almighty for the success of her latest film and sought his blessings.

Several fan clubs on social media have shared her pictures from the temple premises. Check it out here:

Rani has visited Shirdi Sai Baba Temple on previous occasions too.

'Mardaani 2' is a sequel to 2014 release 'Mardaani' and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. The film hit the screens on December 13, 2019.

Rani as Shivani Shivaji Roy sets out in her search to nab down a rapist. The plot touches a chord with the viewers as this promises to be an edgy thriller.

The film is going strong at the Box Office and is attracting a huge crowd to theatres.