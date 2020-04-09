हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer

Ranveer, Deepika channel inner Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Ranveer and Deepika often share funny photos and videos of themselves on social media that give fans a sneak peek into their lives.

Ranveer, Deepika channel inner Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone channelled their inner Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a new post on social media that seems to be amusing fans to bits.

Ranveer took to Instagram and Twitter, and shared a quirky caricature of his wife and himself. In the cartoon sketch Ranveer is dressed as a bloated Mickey Mouse while Deepika, as a slim and trim Minnie Mouse, holds a spatula and salt shaker.

Complementing his better half, 'Mickey' Ranveer writes: "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai (way to the heart is through the stomach) @deepikapadukone."

Ranveer and Deepika often share funny photos and videos of themselves on social media that give fans a sneak peek into their lives.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83".

Deepika also has Shagun Batra's next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.

 

Tags:
RanveerDeepikaMickey MouseMinnie Mouse
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor recalls shooting for 'Veere Di Wedding' post pregnancy
Corona Meter
  • 5734Confirmed
  • 473Discharged
  • 166Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M10S

Watch Debate: Extension of nationwide lockdown will be India's next step?