Ranveer Singh attends his manager Susan's wedding in Goa, steals limelight in blue velvet suit: Pics

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh who is busy promoting his upcoming film '83 made time to attend his manager Susan Rodrigue's church wedding in Goa. The actor who was previously in Dubai along with his wife and co-star Deepika Padukone, jetted off to Goa just in time to attend the wedding.

Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared pictures of the actor with the bride and groom on social media. In the pictures, Ranveer was seen wearing a bright blue velvet suit and a black hat. The '83 actor was captured twinning with the groom Stefan who also wore a navy blue suit.

Ranveer was seen giving a forehead kiss to bride Susan and while she smiled on her D-Day.

Take a look at the pictures:

On Thursday (December 16), Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in Dubai where they watched the screening of their film 83's trailer at Burj Khalifa.

Before that, the duo along with director Kabir Khan was in Jeddah to watch the world premiere of their film at the Red Sea Film Festival. The film received a standing ovation at the film festival on Wednesday (December 15).

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film chronicles the Indian cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup under Kapil Dev's captainship.