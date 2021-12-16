Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone at airport, trolls call them 'insecure of Katrina-Vicky' wedding - Watch

New Delhi: A day back, leading actors and real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. As they posed for the paps, a doting hubby that Ranveer is, he kissed her Dippy darling on the cheeks and showed his affection openly.

Popular celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted the video on his Instagram handle and several people commented on it. While fans hailed the couple for their love, others trolled them for the PDA, calling the duo 'insecure' and also questioning Ranveer's sartorial choices.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen in his upcoming film ‘83, which is based on the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup victory of India against West Indies. While Ranveer essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan.

Ranveer is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ in which he stars opposite Alia Bhatt. Besides he has Divyang Thakkar’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ in his kitty.

Deepika has ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in her kitty. She will share screen space with ‘Bahubali’ actor Prabhas for the first time in ‘Project K’. The actress is also part of Shakun Batra’s untitled next along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.