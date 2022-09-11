NewsLifestylePeople
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh dances to 'Srivalli' and recites 'Pushpa's' iconic dialogue at SIIMA 2022-Watch

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actor Ranveer Singh attended the SIIMA awards
  • The actor was also honoured at the event
  • He recreated film Pushpa's dialogue

Trending Photos

Actor Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest superstars in the country today, and the actor, wherever he goes, brings laughter and joy. 

The actor recently attended the South Indian International Movie Awards where he not only danced to the 'Srivali' song of Pushpa but also recited its dialogue, leaving everyone, including the star of the movie 'Allu Arjun' impressed.

Here are videos of the actor dancing to the song 'Srivali':

Here is the video of the actor recreating Pushpa's dialogue:

Later that night, Ranveer Singh was bestowed with the 'Most Loved Hindi Actor In South India’ award. The actor also took to his social media account to express his joy. He captioned it, "Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem!".

Here is the post shared by the actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ranveersingh)

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, also won big in the 10th year of the SIIMA awards and bagged the 'Best actor' trophy. He also took to his social media to express his gratitude and where he wrote, "Thank you #SIIMA2022 ! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again . It’s soo rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate . Thank you for all the love . Gratitude".

Here is the post shared by the actor:

On the work front, South superstar will soon begin filming for the sequel to his blockbuster 'Pushpa,' while Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani.' 

