Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone burn the dance floor at their friend's wedding-Watch

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to give couple goals. Recently, the couple attended a friend's wedding together and burnt the dance floor with their scintillating dance moves.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone burn the dance floor at their friend&#039;s wedding-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to give couple goals. Recently, the couple attended a friend's wedding together and burnt the dance floor with their scintillating dance moves.

A video of the couple is going viral on social media.

In another video, Ranveer can be seen crooning his popular song Apna Time Aayega.

On the work front, Ranveer is busy prepping up for Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83'. The film is primarily based on India's 1983 World Cup win. Apart from him, the film stars Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

Interestingly, Deepika will also essay the piviotal role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. She has also finished shooting for Chhapaak, which is biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.
 

 

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone
