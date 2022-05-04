NEW DELHI: Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma hosted the Khan family's traditional Eid party this year, to which were invited many stars. Every year, the party is hosted by Salman Khan at Galaxy Apartments. But this time, Arpita and Aayush decided to host the big night. Amongst several celebrities, B-Town couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also seen attending the Eid bash at Arpita's house.

Ranveer and Deepika attended Aprita Khan's Eid party last night and wore diametrically opposed outfits for the night. Deepika Padukone took the ethnic route and picked out a black velvet salwar kameez suit. The kurta featured a slouchy silhouette with quarter sleeves and had elaborate white embroidery over the yoke. It was paired with dhoti-style pants. She complemented the outfit with an elegant pair of black pumps and glimmering dangler earrings.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh took a completely different approach for the night. He donned a multicoloured short sleeve collared shirt worn open in front along with a pair of blue trousers. For accessories, he added even more colour with pink sneakers and a matching hat with tinted sunglasses and a necklace.

As soon as thei look was dropped on social media, netizens started trolling Ranveer for his outfit choices. He was earlier seen promoting his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' at Kapil Sharma's show in the same outift.

One of the users wrote, "She's going to an EID party and he’s heading for a Maldives vacation." Another user commented, "Your song choices are really going bad".

Another comment read, "Pagal wagal hai kya ye...... pogo dekhte ho kya RANVEER sir." "Koi ranveer ko samaje eid party thi naa ki beach party," wrote one.

"Bhai kam se kam Eid pr to kuch dhag ka pehen leta.. har baar atrangi joker banna jruri h kya," wrote another.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. While Deepika has 'Pathaan', 'Fighter', 'Project K', and 'The Intern' remake.

