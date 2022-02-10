Ranveer Singh grooves to 'Gehraiyaan's 'Beqaboo', Deepika Padukone calls him her ‘biggest cheerleader’

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Seems like actor Ranveer Singh is also on a promotional spree to cheer for his wife Deepika Padukone who is awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated romantic film ‘Gehraiyaan’. While promotions of the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial romantic movie ‘Gehraiyaan’ has been going on in full swing, Ranveer  dropped a video of himself grooving to the film’s recently released song `Beqaboo` with ladylove Deepika on Instagram. In the video, he and DP could be seen grooving on the song `Beqaboo` in their car, on Wednesday night.

"All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan," Ranveer captioned his post.

Deepika thanked him in the comments section and wrote, "My Biggest Cheerleader! I Love You!"

The post hit two million likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans also showered love for the couple in the comments section.

"What a track!" one fan wrote. "We always love to see you both together and happy like this @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh," another commented. A third fan wrote "Haayyyeeee. Supportive husband."

The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path.

Apart from Deepika, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the Amazon Original movie will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

