close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer Singh is the original chocolate boy of Bollywood, says Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer, who is currently in London to shoot for his upcoming film '83', turned 34 on July 6. He celebrated his birthday alongside his actress-wife Deepika Padukone. 

Ranveer Singh is the original chocolate boy of Bollywood, says Arjun Kapoor
File photo

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor wished his close friend Ranveer Singh a belated happy birthday and tagged him as the "original chocolate boy" of the industry.

Arjun on Monday night took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a photograph of chocolate crepes. The 'India's Most Wanted' star captioned it, "Belated happy birthday Baba aka Ranveer Singh (the original chocolate boy of our industry.)"

Ranveer, who is currently in London to shoot for his upcoming film '83', turned 34 on July 6. He celebrated his birthday alongside his actress-wife Deepika Padukone. 

Arjun will next be seen in 'Panipat', a historical directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. 

Tags:
Arjun KapoorRanveer SinghAshutosh GowarikarSanjay DuttKriti Sanon
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan finds himself new best friend in Himachal Pradesh

Must Watch

PT10M34S

Shobha Yatra in Delhi's sensitive Hauz Qazi amid show of Hindu, Muslim unity