Ranveer Singh is the original chocolate boy of Bollywood, says Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor wished his close friend Ranveer Singh a belated happy birthday and tagged him as the "original chocolate boy" of the industry.

Arjun on Monday night took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a photograph of chocolate crepes. The 'India's Most Wanted' star captioned it, "Belated happy birthday Baba aka Ranveer Singh (the original chocolate boy of our industry.)"

Ranveer, who is currently in London to shoot for his upcoming film '83', turned 34 on July 6. He celebrated his birthday alongside his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.

Arjun will next be seen in 'Panipat', a historical directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.