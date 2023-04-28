topStoriesenglish2600392
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh Joins International Icons Like Blake Lively, Jimin from BTS And Others For Gala Tiffany Event In NYC - Watch

The gathering of global icons, including Ranveer Singh, Blake Lively, Michael B. Jordan, Anya Taylor Joy, Jimin from BTS, and many others has captured the attention of netizens.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Ranveer Singh, the well-known pop culture icon, has been making waves worldwide with his appearances at high-profile international events. During a Tiffany & Co. brand event in New York, the actor was in attendance as a friend of the brand alongside other prominent personalities.

The gathering of global icons, including Ranveer Singh, Blake Lively, Michael B. Jordan, Anya Taylor Joy, Jimin from BTS, and many others, all together under one roof has captured the attention of netizens. It would have been a dream come true to witness the gathering of these famous personalities.

Earlier, the actor was spotted in New York, ahead of the highly anticipated Tiffany & Co. event. The paparazzi caught him looking uber-cool, dressed in a Gucci x Adidas outfit that looked nothing short of stunning. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveersingh (@ranveersinghsfanclub)

Over the years, Ranveer Singh has been hailed as the fashion icon of India, with his unique sense of style and ability to stand out from the crowd. He is one of the few Bollywood superstars who has successfully made an impact globally with his frequent presence at international events.

This high-profile event has sparked a flurry of excitement online, and netizens are abuzz with chatter about this impressive union of global icons.

