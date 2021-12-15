Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone at the airport, paps hoot for the couple: Video

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh’s flamboyant personality is no secret to anyone. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife Deepika Padukone. The two happily posed for the paparazzi and Ranveer also kissed his ladylove on the cheek in front of the camera, making photographers hoot in excitement and shout ‘once more’. This makes Deepika blush as she says ‘arey’.

Earlier in the video, Ranveer can be seen opening the car door for Deepika and then walking hand-in-hand with her. He also light-heartedly reveals to paps that Deepika ‘meri producer hai (she is my producer)’. The actress is one of the co-producers of her and Ranveer’s upcoming film ‘83. The film is based on the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup victory of India.

While Ranveer essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan.

Ranveer and Deepika’s airport style also grabbed eyeballs. The former was dressed in a tiger print sweatshirt that he wore with red velvet bell-bottom pants. He also wore matching red sunglasses and carried a black sling bag.

Deepika, on the other hand, was dressed in black in white co-ord set.

On the work front, the two are gearing up for the release of ‘83. They also have various other independent projects lined-up.

Ranveer is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ in which he stars opposite Alia Bhatt. He also has Divyang Thakkar’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ in his kitty.

Deepika will star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathan’ and will share screen space with ‘Bahubali’ actor Prabhas for the first time in ‘Project K’. The actress is also part of Shakun Batra’s untitled next along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.