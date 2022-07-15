NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHMITA SEN

Ranveer Singh reacts as Lalit Modi announces he and Sushmita Sen are a couple

Lalit Modi, the first chairman of Indian Premier League, made his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen social media official.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:07 AM IST

Ranveer Singh reacts as Lalit Modi announces he and Sushmita Sen are a couple

NEW DELHI: Former IPL chairman and businessman Lalit Modi took the internet by surprise on Thursday (July 14) after he dropped a series of romantic photos with Bollywood actres and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen. Lalit, who is currently settled in London, addressd her as his 'better half' and said that he is dating the 'Aarya' actress. Modi dropped their Maldives and Sardinia vacation pictures on his social media and called it a 'new beginning'.

 

SUSHMITA SEN IS DATING BUSINESSMAN LALIT MODI

 


Ranveer Singh, who performed at the closing ceremony of Tata IPL 2022 to some Bollywood blockbusters, was among the first celebrities to react to their photos. The 'Bajirao Mastani' star posted a love heart emoji and an evil eye emoji in the comments section of the pictures shared by Lalit Modi on Twitter.

 

Sushmita Sen was previously in a relationship with model-actor Rohman Shawl. The duo reportedly dated each other for close to three years before calling it off.  She announced her break-up with an Instagram post in December 2021, writing, "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film 'Dastak'. She has featured in films such as 'Biwi No 1', 'Do Knot Disturb', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge' and 'No Problem'. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series 'Aarya' and also starred in the second installment of the show.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.

Sushmita Sen Lalit Modi Ranveer Singh Sushmita Sen boyfriend Sushmita Sen exes Sushmita Sen ex boyfriends Rohman Shawl

