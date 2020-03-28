Ranveer Singh sets the stage on fire with his dance tribute to B-Town legends!

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of energy actor, Ranveer Singh is known for his exceptional acting chops and mass appeal. Ranveer is also known for his mind-blowing stage performances. At the recently held Zee Cine Awards, the actor paid tribute to four of the biggest dancing superstars Mithun Chakravarty, Govinda, Shammi Kapoor and Jeetendra in his performance. And the awards ceremony will be telecast tonight for the audiences.

“Ranveer was doing a high-octane retro-act on the songs of the legend Kishore Kumar. He crafted a routine in which he wanted to salute these four dancing superstars who have given Indian cinema some of the biggest blockbuster songs that are still sung and danced on. He chose the biggest dance hits of these superstars and did a medley that blew everyone’s mind!” a source said.

“Ranveer’s brilliant performance saw him dance his heart out on evergreen dance hits like Naino Mein Sapna, Oh Haseena Zulfon Wali, Husn Hai Suhana and Disco Dancer. He, therefore, dedicated his performance to the kings of dance hits Mithun Chakravarty, Govinda, Shammi Kapoor and Jeetendra. Ranveer loves these dancing superstars and it was an honour for him to perform on their iconic tracks to pay his tribute,” the source added.

Ranveer Singh will be soon seen in the much-awaited film 83 about Kapil Dev leading India to its historic cricket world cup win over West Indies in 1983.

The film is directed by Kabir Khan and also features real wife and actress Deepika Padukone in Romi Dev's (Kapil Dev's wife) role.