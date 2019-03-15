Ranveer Singh shares Deepika Padukone's wax statue pics and the caption has our heart!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently unveiled her wax figure at the prestigious Madame Tussauds London. Social media has been flooded with Deepika and her wax statue's pictures since then and fans can't help but go gaga over the uncanny resemblance between the two. While Dippy Darling has been receiving love from many people, the best reaction on her wax statue is that of her husband Ranveer Singh!

Sharing some pics on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, “DP 2.0! Original तो ... मेरे पास है! ;) #twomuchtohandle @deepikapadukone @madametussauds”

Well, ain't that the sweetest caption ever! This is why almost every single girl out there is wishing for a partner like Ranveer.

The actor is head over heels in love with his wife and never misses a chance to show the world just how much he loves her.

Check out the pics shared by him here:

Deepika and Ranveer entered the bonds of matrimony on November 14, 2018. The wedding took place at Lake Como, Italy with only close friends and family in attendance. A day after they tied the knot, 'DeepVeer' shared their first pics as man and wife which made fans go 'Aww'.

Their wedding pics looked straight out of the set of a period-drama film and both actors looked like sheer royalty.

Since their wedding, the couple has been giving us major relationship goals.