Ranveer Singh spends ‘smashing time’ with wifey Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and renowned badminton champion PV Sindhu went on a dinner date on Saturday evening (September 11). The dynamic duo was spotted at the popular restaurant Bastian in Worli, Mumbai.

Later, the duo was joined by Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The trio posed for the shutterbugs and were seen having a smashing time while partying together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a picture and wrote, “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone.”

And re-sharing the post on his IG story, he wrote, "Laakon me ek! Celebrating @pvsindhu1."

For the dinner, Deepika opted for a white puff top and paired it with black bell-bottom pants accessorized with matching jewellery. She kept her hair tied in a neatly styled bun. While Sindhu was seen twinning with the 'Piku' star in a white body-hugging long dress. Ranveer looked dapper in his new hairstyle and quirky outfit.

The trio's get together comes weeks after Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu, who bagged the second medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, has become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.

Meanwhile, Deepika is busy with many films such as Fighter, The Intern remake, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film and Kabir Khan's 83.

On the other hand, Ranveer who is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture', will be seen in movies like '83', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'.

He is currently working on Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt.