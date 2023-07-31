Ranveer Singh Takes Internet By Storm With New Shirtless Photo, Flaunts His Chiseled Abs

New Delhi: India's dynamic superstar Ranveer Singh has once again taken the internet by storm with his latest social media post. The actor shared a jaw-dropping picture, showcasing his well-sculpted body, while harking back to the iconic Rocky era.

After stealing the show with his outstanding performance in the blockbuster movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the glory of immense success. Taking to social media, the superstar gave a dose of Monday motivation writing, "It's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." - ROCKY #MondayMotivation #Throwback #RockyEra"

Ranveer Singh has once again proved his mettle as a powerhouse performer on the silver screen with his outstanding and captivating performance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. He has once again proved his versatility as an actor, making him the best performer of this generation. The much-anticipated film has garnered rave reviews, with critics and audiences alike showering praises on Ranveer's portrayal of Rocky.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. The flick also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. It marks Karan Johar's return to feature film direction, seven years after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. The film arrived on the big screen on July 28 and minted Rs 16 crore on the opening day. Currently, it stands with over Rs 45 crore collection.