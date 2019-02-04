हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh writes a beautiful note for Deepika Padukone,calls her the light of his life

Ranveer shared the note on Deepika's official website, which she launched on her birthday.

Ranveer Singh writes a beautiful note for Deepika Padukone,calls her the light of his life
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: It's been over two months since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot but this Bollywood power couple is in no mood to stop gushing over each other. In fact, they are getting more and more romantic and doesn't mind sharing some love-dovey PDA on social media. 

Deepika, who recently celebrated her birthday on January 5, launched her own website as a gift to her fans and like a doting husband, Ranveer posted a love-filled note for his dearest wifey. 

He stated, "Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. I find it particularly challenging to articulate all my feelings about her, and even though I find language to be a limiting means to express myself, I shall try.
 
I can safely say I’m the closest person to her in this world. I know her deeply as a person and I’ve collaborated closely with her as a professional.
 
Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she’s one of the finest actors in the world." 

In her dealings, she is straight-shooting, sharp and fair – an absolute and thorough professional.
 
She’s got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will. Her discipline and commitment is unparalleled. Her path breaking achievements have changed the game time and again. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect.
 
I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. She’s born to positively impact lives through the shining beacon of her virtuous being.
 
That she preserves a vulnerable and innocent, childlike side of herself exclusively for me is inexplicably gratifying.
 
I am the proudest husband in the world. She inspires me to be the best man I can possibly be. She makes my life worth living. She is truly…the light of my life."

Deepika and Ranveer got wed in Italy last year after dating each other for over six years. 

Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika RanveerBollywoodGully Boyranveer singh film
