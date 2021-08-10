हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's fans gift sewing machines to women in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Superstar Ranveer Singh has an ocean of fan following. To celebrate the actor's birthday month - July - one of his biggest fan clubs names Ranveer Ka Fan Club empowered several women in the heartland state of Madhya Pradesh. They gifted sewing machines so that the girls could become more self-reliant and support their families during the pandemic. 

In a video uploaded by the fan club, one fan named Amir Ali says, “As you all know that 6th July was Ranveer’s bday and we always celebrate in such a way so as to spread happiness and cheer in people’s life. This year, because of Covid-19 and the lockdown, it affected everyone’s life. The women, especially those who have chosen to be house helps as a career option, have been affected deeply. We wanted to help them and have gifted them sewing machines so that they could use those to earn money and support themselves and their families.” Check the video : 

Each year, this fan club does something memorable on the actor's birthday and recently they started a program called Ranveer Gram Program. 

Last year, this family club donated 35 computers to a village school so that underprivileged children could benefit from them. 

In 2019, they lit up a village with no electricity to celebrate Ranveer’s birthday.

 

