Ranveer Singh is once again making headlines for his jaw-dropping transformation, with recent leaked looks from the set of his upcoming film directed by Aditya Dhar. The two distinct looks showcased his versatility in a way that fans have come to expect from the actor, with one look featuring long, rugged hair that immediately brought back memories of his iconic portrayal as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, while the other featured a turbaned look—a first for Ranveer Singh.

Singh's career is marked by his dedication to physical transformation, immersing himself fully into every character he plays. Whether it’s the intense and menacing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat or the fierce Maratha warrior Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, his commitment to changing his physical appearance to fit the role has left audiences mesmerized.

Here’s a look at some of his most memorable transformations:

Peshwa Bajirao (Bajirao Mastani):

Ranveer’s portrayal of Peshwa Bajirao required him to adopt a strong, muscular physique, a neatly shaved head, and a disciplined warrior’s look that perfectly captured the essence of the character.

Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba):

In Simmba, Ranveer embodied a sharp, authoritative look, showcasing his muscular build, neatly styled mustache, and confident body language as a fearless and charismatic police inspector.

Ram (Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela):

For Ram Leela, Ranveer took on the role of the passionate and intense Ram, sporting a muscular physique, medium-length hair, and a well-groomed beard to perfectly reflect the character’s bold nature.

Rocky (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani):

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer portrayed Rocky with a bulky physique, medium-long hair, and a playful charm that added depth to his character’s vibrancy.

Murad (Gully Boy):

As the aspiring rapper Murad in Gully Boy, Ranveer’s lean physique, messy hair, and unshaven look gave the character authenticity, embodying the struggles and journey of a local boy aiming for success.

Alauddin Khilji (Padmaavat):

As the menacing Khilji, Ranveer embraced a rugged appearance with long, untamed hair and a thick beard. His intense physical transformation and commanding presence helped bring the character's cruelty to life.

With every transformation, Ranveer Singh continues to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema for his dedication, versatility, and the physical and emotional depth he brings to each role. Fans eagerly await his upcoming film, as he once again prepares to take on a completely different character, proving that no transformation is too big for this actor.