Ranvir Shorey doesn't let feelings for ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma affect their son, says 'we don't keep things rigid'

New Delhi: Actor Ranvir Shorey recently opened up on the experience of co-parenting his son Haroon with his ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma in an interview with a leading daily.

He revealed that even though, he and Konkona are divorced, their son is not negatively impacted by their relationship.

He told Times Now Digital, "I think the best way to put it is, it will be that even if we couldn't give him one home, we have at least managed to give him one neighbourhood. We don't keep things rigid that if he is with me, he can't see you and if he is with you, he can't see me. If both of us are not working right now in the lockdown - one week he is with me, one week he is staying at her house."

The 'Bheja Fry' actor explained that him and Konkona have done their best to ensure that their son feels free to spend time with both his parents.

"And even in between, if he is free to go whenever he wants to go from one house to another house. So we have kept it very fluid and easy. It is important not to let the feelings that we have for each other affect the child's life," he added.

Konkona and Ranvir started dating in 2007 and married three years later in 2010. They had filed for divorce in 2020 but have been separated since 2015.

Professionally, they have worked together in films such as 'Traffic Signal', 'Mixed Doubles', 'Aaja Nachle' and 'Gour Hari Dastaan' and 'A Death In The Gunj', directed by Konkona.