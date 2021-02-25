हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey tests negative for COVID-19, thanks fans for wishes

Actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes." He had tested COVID-19 positive last week and informed his fans through Twitter. 

Ranvir Shorey tests negative for COVID-19, thanks fans for wishes
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ranvirshorey

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday (February 25) to share the news with netizens thanking them for wishes and prayers.

"Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes," Ranvir tweeted.

Netizens were happy but they warned the actor about the effects caused by the virus can stay on even after testing negative, asking him to take necessary precautions and abide by a healthy diet.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining," Ranvir had tweeted last week on Wednesday.

Ranvir features in the recently released second season of the web series 'Metro Park', in which he plays the popular character Kalpesh Patel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranvir ShoreyCOVID-19Ranvir Shorey COVID-19 negativeRanvir Shorey coronavirusCoronavirus
Next
Story

Neha Kakkar gives 3 lakh to family of labourer missing after Uttarakhand deluge

Must Watch

PT33M44S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Feb 25, 2021