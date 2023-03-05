Rapper Badshah's Body Transformation Takes Over The Internet, Fans Are Impressed

New Delhi: Popular rapper Badshah has often been seen talking about his weight loss transformation and recently the singer stunned his fans with his latest picture in which he was seen posing inside a gym.

In the picture that he shared on his Instagram handle, he can be seen showing his well-built physique and his strong biceps.

Badshah, who is known for his hit tracks such as 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'DJ Waley Babu', 'Saturday Saturday' wrote in the caption: "Ya'll should work on your pen game through."

His picture became an inspiration for many of his fans and soon after his post, they were left in awe of his physical transformation.

Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: "Woho".

'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' also appreciated him and mentioned: "Woah".

Another fan wrote, "20 ruppe ki pepsi, badshah bhai sexy."While the other social media user wrote: "Solid Body"

"BADSHAH SIR IS THE ASLI BAZIGAR," wrote one of his fans.