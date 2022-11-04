topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KANYE WEST

Rapper Kanye West is giving up talking and sex for a month? Read on

This comes after Kanye was suspended from Twitter last month after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet - but new Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed last week that the star`s account had been restored.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 08:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Kanye West has revealed that he is giving up sex, alcohol and adult films for a month
  • The actor shared this info on his twitter

Trending Photos

Rapper Kanye West is giving up talking and sex for a month? Read on

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West has revealed he is giving up talking, sex, adult films, and alcohol for 30 days as he embarks on a 'verbal fast'. The 45-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reveal that he is going on a 'verbal fast' as part of a 30-day cleanse, which will involve him not speaking to anybody throughout the time period, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Kanye wrote: "I`m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter still lit." He added: "I`m not talking to nooobody for a month."

But minutes after posting the message, the `Praise God` hitmaker shared several tweets. Here is the tweet posted by the rapper:

He concluded with: "I`m a bit sleepy but tomorrow... : ))) I promise it will be allll love speech guys I promise."

It comes after Kanye was suspended from Twitter last month after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet - but new Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed last week that the star`s account had been restored. The 51-year-old businessman wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

In response, an account called Republicans against Trumpism asked the new Twitter boss: "So why did you restore already Kanye West`s account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism."

Elon Musk, who is a friend of the controversial rap star, explained: "Ye`s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me." Kanye`s ex-wife Kim Kardashian recently appeared to voice her disapproval of his anti-Semitic messages, after she took to social media to write that hate speech is "never OK" or "excusable". But she didn`t mention the rap star by name.

Kim wrote on Twitter: "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Live Tv

Kanye WestKanye West controversyKanye West anti semitic remarksKim KardashianElon Musk

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?