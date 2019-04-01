Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead, celebs mourn

Los Angeles: Grammy-nominated US rapper Nipsey Hussle, 33, was shot dead outside his store here, leaving the music and film industry in shock.

From Rihanna to Drake and Kevin Hart, a slew of celebrities from the music industry expressed shock over Hussle's murder.

The incident occurred at 3.20 p.m. on Sunday near a clothing store associated with the rapper, around Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, reported cnn.com.

Condoling the death of "Rap niggas" hitmaker, Drake took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for him, calling him "a man of respect and a don".

"My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer because it had been too long.

"You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance. Nobody ever talks down on your name. You were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I'm only doing this here because I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g," he added.

Rihanna wrote: "This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God, may his spirit rest in peace and may you grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you Nipsey."

Chance the Rapper called Hussle's death "tragic".

Meek Mill tweeted: "Broke me…. We really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in. I'm tired. Prayers for my brother and his family."

Kevin Hart posted a photograph of himself with Hussle on social media. "God damn man. Real emotions and feelings rights now. You have always been a good dude. I'm so sorry. RIP man," Hart wrote.

In 2010, Hussle founded the record label All Money In, which he debuted with the release of "The Marathon", the rapper's fifth official mixtape. His 2013 "Crenshaw" release sold more than a thousand copies, each priced at $100, according to his Press Atlantic Records biography.