Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Finally Clears The Air About Shah Rukh Khan Splitting His Head Open With A Slap

New Delhi: Rapper Honey Singh has set the record straight regarding rumors that superstar Shah Rukh Khan allegedly slapped him during a tour of the United States, resulting in stitches on his head. In his newly released documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh, the rapper revealed that the rumors were untrue and hurtful, especially considering Shah Rukh Khan's kindness toward him over the years.

The incident in question occurred when Honey performed Lungi Dance for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express and was invited to tour with the star. In the documentary, Honey explained, "Now, nine years later, let me tell you what really happened. Nobody knows what I’m going to tell you on camera now."

Honey recounted how he didn’t want to perform one evening but was pressured to do so. In an attempt to avoid the performance, he shaved his head and called his family back in India. When that failed to work, he smashed a coffee cup on his own head, leading to the injury that sparked the rumors about Shah Rukh Khan attacking him.

He explained, “When they took me to Chicago for the show, I said, ‘I don’t want to perform’. I was sure I was going to die during that show. Everyone told me to get ready, but I refused. My managers came and asked why I wasn’t getting ready, and I said, ‘I’m not going’. I went to the washroom, shaved my hair off, and said, ‘How will I perform now?’ They told me to wear a cap and perform. I refused, grabbed onto my chair, and started yelling that I didn’t want to perform. There was a coffee mug lying there, and I picked it up and smashed it on my head.”

Honey’s sister also shared an emotional account of the incident, recalling a troubling phone call from him. She tearfully described how he told her, "Mujhe please bacha lo, gudiya mujhe please bacha le," before the call ended abruptly. Three hours later, she was informed that Honey had been hospitalized and was receiving stitches for his injury.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, directed by Mozez Singh, explores the rapper's struggles with mental health, drug addiction, and his efforts to make a comeback. The film was released on Netflix on December 20.