NewsLifestylePeople
RAQESH BAPAT

Raqesh Bapat strongly reacts to trolls commenting on his alleged break-up with girlfriend Shamita Shetty, says 'Who is cheating whom?'

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty break up: If rumours are to be believed, the couple has parted ways, though neither of them has officially admitted the fact.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

Raqesh Bapat strongly reacts to trolls commenting on his alleged break-up with girlfriend Shamita Shetty, says 'Who is cheating whom?'

Mumbai: Raqesh Bapat, who grabbed a lot of attention because of the talk about his relationship with Shamita Shetty on 'Bigg Boss 15', took to social media to give a befitting reply to trolls and asked them to stop commenting brutally on someone's personal life.

If rumours are to be believed, the couple has parted ways, though neither of them has officially admitted the fact.

As their fans got upset with their breakup and started trolling Raqesh, the actor urged his critics to show a little more interest in an artiste's life goals and achievements than on his personal life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Raqesh took to Instagram to write: "Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom? Who is wearing what? Whose family is better or worse? Who is taking a stand for whom?" Vs "What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in? What is my long-term vision for myself and my family and for the people I can help? What are my long-term goals? What are my short-term goals? What is my personal cash flow and how do I save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself?"

He added: "Can we change our self-talk? Is that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it."

On the work front, Raqesh was last seen in the Marathi-language historical war film titled 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao', which was released in May this year.

 

Raqesh BapatShamita ShettyRaqesh Bapat girlfriendRaqesh Bapat Shamita Shettyraqesh bapat break up

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?