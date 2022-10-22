Rare photo! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicked with Abhishek Bachchan's ex-fiancee Karisma Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

NEW DELHI: Celeb-favourite designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence on Thursday night that was attended by a bevy of B-Town celebrities including Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhwana, Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Karti Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal among others. Karisma Kapoor, who was once engaged to be married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also seen attending the star-studded Diwali bash.

On Friday, Karisma took to social media and shared a rare photo of herself where she is seen posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the Diwali festivities. Karisma was seen in a red saree which she teamed with matching strappy top, was seen posing with Aishwarya, who was dressed in a pink ethnic outfit. They were joined by 'Dhak-Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit.

Karisma Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose together at Diwali bash

It is to be noted that this is the first time Karisma Kapoor has shared a photo with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the last few years, they have attended several events and parties together, but they rarely got photographed together. It seems like Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash brought these two gorgeous divas from the tinsle villa together and made them pose for the cameras.

It is no secret that before Abhishek Bachchan got married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, he was in a relationship with Karisma Kapoor. The duo dated for several years before they got engaged. Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan is married to Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Nikhil Nanda. However, in 2003, they two parted their ways and reports of their broken engagement surfaced in media.

Soon after their engagement broke, Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with his friend and Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur. However, their marriage could not survive for long and they headed for separation some years later. The former couple share two children together - Samaira and Kiaan.

On the other hand, Abhishek dated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a few years and later tied the knot with her in 2007. Together, they have a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.