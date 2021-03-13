Rashami Desai raises heat with her latest photoshoot in sensual black outfit, fans go crazy

NEW DELHI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She rose to prominence as Tapasya Rathore in 'Uttaran' and later appeared in several television soaps like 'Dil Se Dil Take' and 'Naagin 4'. Rashami was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13 and came up as the third runner up in the show and was one of the most talked-about contestants on the show. Even now, she continues to make headlines with her captivating photoshoots on social media.

On Friday, the 'Naagin 4' actress decided to kickstart the weekend by treating her fans to another photoshoot series.

The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures in which she's seen donning a thigh-high black slit dress with a plunging neckline and a shimmery border. She accessorised the outfit with gold hoops, a silver bracelet and several rings. Rashami kept her hair poker straight and wore a light lip shade to draw attention to her dramatic eye shadow.

In the caption, she wrote thought-provoking quotes such as "Many won't get the New Me, I put back the pieces Differently", "She who sets her standards high, will never have to settle for less” and "Part of her mystery is how she is calm in the storm and anxious in the quiet."

As gorgeous as she looked, it was no surprise that the comment section was soon flooded with heart, heart-eyed and fire emojis by her fans and friends.

Rashami made her OTT debut with a short film, 'Tamas'. She also participated in several reality shows like 'Zara Nachke Dikha', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Nach Baliye'.

The actress will next appear in an investigative thriller web-series ‘Tandoor’ alongside Tanuj Virwani. She is expected to play the role of Palak, an aspiring politician in her 20s. The series is directed by debutante Nivedita Basu.