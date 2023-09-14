Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Toned Legs In Intense Workout Video, Netizens Applaud Her Hardwork - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has taken the internet by storm with her latest video. Affectionately referred to as the 'National Crush,' she consistently captivates her Instagram followers with her witty and quirky stories and posts. Flaunting her hot body, Rashmika is often seen posting videos of fitness, and enjoys her time in the gym.

Recently, she took to her instagram, and shared a video of herself working out in the gym. The video is captioned, “ This is a video @junaid.shaikh88 has captured-where my soul is leaving my body and coming back..He's is turning me into a super human slowly and steadily.. looking at this video makes the inner beast in me very very happy I must say..”

As she’s seen exercising in this video, she looks dedicated, and hard working towards a goal. This particular exercise is one of the hardest; with weights. Besides being a talented actress, she is also a style symbol when it comes to being stylish and looking elegant. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna graced the cover of a leading magazine Grazia with the tagline 'Girl of the moment'.

Taking to Instagram, netizens lauded Rashmika for her hardwork. While a user wrote, " Crushy hardworking," another user found the video to be "super cool." On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has a line up of exciting projects like the highly anticipated ’Pushpa 2 - The rule’, ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rainbow, and D-51.