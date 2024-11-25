Rashmika Mandanna Indirectly Confirms Marriage Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda After His Relationship Revelation

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship speculations have been swirling around over the years, and now, it seems the rumours about them are true. Rashmika recently added fuel to the fire by subtly acknowledging the possibility of marriage after Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he is in a committed relationship.

Rashmika who appeared for the trailer launch of Pushpa 2 was asked if she would marry anyone from the industry, she teasingly replied, "Everyone knows about it". After Vijay confirmed being in a relationship, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted on a secret lunch date and their pictures went viral on social media.

In a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda, known for being tight-lipped about his personal life, admitted that he’s in a relationship. While he didn’t name the person, fans were quick to connect the dots, pointing towards Rashmika Mandanna, his frequent co-star and rumoured partner. Vijay shared, sparking excitement among their fans.

Rashmika and Vijay first sparked dating rumours after working together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their undeniable chemistry fueled speculation, and their frequent appearances at each other’s family gatherings only added to the buzz. However, both actors have consistently denied being in a relationship, calling each other just close friends. And now fans are eagerly waiting for the two to make their relationship status official.