Rashmika Mandanna looks mesmerising in these new pictures

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna, ever since the release of 'Pushpa', has become a pan-India star with a fan following in the millions. The actor, who was last seen in the movie 'Sita Ramam' always keeps posting stuff on her social media to keep her fans entertained.

The actor recently took to her instagram to share mesmerizing shots of herself, which she describes as being in her own lil world.

In the caption, she wrote , “I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor… I think these are the four pictures just describe me as ME!

They say na - that pictures can speak a thousand words.. it such does.. i don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken.. so well this is me in my own lil world..

It makes me feel calm.. looking at these pictures.. it’s so strange but love it”

Here is the post shared by the actress

Here are couple of pictures posted by the actress:

The National Crush has always impressed the audience with her rawness and real self. Over time, the actress has impressed not only with her acting abilities, but also with her simplicity and down-to-earth nature. She has now given netizens one more reason to like her.

Other than spreading smiles on social media, on the work front, the actress has an interesting lineup with films like Pushpa 2, Animal, and 'Goodbye' under her kitty, along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty.