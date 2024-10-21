Advertisement
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna On A Blockbuster Spree With Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule, And Sikandar!

Rashmika Mandanna is set for an incredible journey in cinema with a stellar lineup of upcoming films, including ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and ‘Sikandar,’ following her success in ‘Animal.’

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably on a remarkable journey through the film industry, especially following the success of 'Animal.' The actress is gearing up for a phenomenal lineup of eight upcoming films, further solidifying her position as a powerhouse in Indian cinema. With numerous accolades and a growing fan base, Rashmika has become one of the most beloved figures in the entertainment industry, consistently dominating the box office with her films. 

Affectionately known as the National Crush, Crushmika, Asharfi Girl, Golden Girl, Srivalli, or Bhabhi No. 1, Rashmika’s popularity knows no bounds. Her endearing persona and exceptional talent have allowed her to capture the hearts of audiences nationwide, setting her apart from her contemporaries. 

What sets Rashmika apart is her remarkable ability to resonate with audiences across India. Initially making waves in the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries, she made a significant impact in the Hindi film market with her debut in the blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise.' This film marked a turning point in her career, paving the way for her future successes. 

Rashmika's exciting slate includes eight upcoming films: 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar,' 'Sikandar,' 'The Girlfriend,' 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' 'Rainbow,' 'Animal Park,' 'Chhaava,' and 'Kubera.' Each project holds great promise and adds to her growing filmography. 

With the massive success of 'Animal' propelling her into the limelight, Rashmika is poised to take 2024 by storm with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and 'Chhaava.' As she continues her journey across the pan-India landscape, it will be thrilling to see how she further cements her status as a leading star in the industry. 

