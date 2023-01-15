Rashmika Mandanna opens up on social media trolling and gossip, says 'We can't keep it aside but...'

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has been making the headlines for quite some time now for her films, work and even gossip. Currently, she is facing a lot of criticism for being allegedly ungrateful to 'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty in an interview. Amid this, the actress spoke about social media trolls in a recent interview and cleared the air from her side.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the 'Pushpa' actress said, "At the end of the day, we are entertainers. We do films to entertain people. That is the core reason why we got into the creative field. Like you said, it entirely depends on how the audience perceives your work. At the same time, it's a little more than that because people are seeing us everywhere, people love us for who we are. That is the beauty of our generation. You do a good film, people applaud you. If you do a not-so-good film, people are like what did you do? Our life doesn’t stop at one film. It's a journey."

"Ten years ago, this intense amount of paparazzi and social media wasn't there. Back then, if people wanted to see stars, they went to the theatres, not to their homes. And now, it's not like we can ignore this aspect because it is part of the scene today. We can't keep it aside; we just have to accept it and move forward," she added.

She concluded by saying, "If people weren't curious about you, nobody would talk about you. People talk because you are relatable today. So, whether it's positive, negative, at the end of the day, at least, you spoke about me."

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in the film 'Varisu' opposite South star Vijay. She will soon be seen in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. She also has 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.