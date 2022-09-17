Rashmika Mandanna orders dal makhani, butter chicken and more as she makes the most of her trip to Delhi

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna is a star who has a lot on her plate right now. The actress, nowadays, is furiously running between the shoot of 'Varisu' and the promotions of 'GoodBye'. While promoting 'GoodBye,' the actress paid a visit to the capital city and appeared to be solely interested in sampling the delectable Dilli cuisine.

Recently, as Rashmika has traveled to Delhi for the promotions of 'GoodBye', the actress is enjoying a great time in the city. She shared a picture on her social media with a lot of food on her table which she ordered during her stay in the hotel. She further added a note with the image writing -

"when in Dilli..let's hog on -dal makhani, butter chicken, paneer bhurji, seekh kabab, makai di rotti, dahi kabab...Okay I ordered a lot".

Here is the post shared by the actress:

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen on the big screen in the superhit and critically acclaimed Telegu movie 'Sita Ramam', where she acted alongside actors such as Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, has an interesting lineup for the future.

It includes the much awaited sequel of the Allu Arjun starrer blockbuster 'Pushpa' , Animal, an action thriller which will see her act alongside Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and is being helmed by ace director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Apart from that, the actress has 'Goodbye' under her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty.