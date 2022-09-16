Rashmika Mandanna promotes her upcoming film 'Goodbye' in style- In Pics

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna has quickly risen to the top of the nation's favourite celebrities. In both her movies and in real life, the actress has a knack for capturing hearts with her adorable charisma.

The actress is currently managing an extremely busy schedule while juggling various shoot dates for 'Varisu,' which stars Vijay Thalapatty, as well as the 'GoodBye' movie's advertising. In order to promote the movie, the actress has now landed in Delhi, the nation's capital.

Recently, Rashimika was spotted at a hotel in Delhi where she was seen posing in her beautiful ocean green sharara dress. The actress was seen relishing the time which was visible in her cute and cherishing smile. Exuding the charm like she always does, the Pushpa actress never fails to make heads turn.

Check out the video here:

Here are some pictures of the actress:

On the work front, the actress, who was last seen in the critically hit Telegu film 'Sita Ramam', where she starred alongside actors such as Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, has an interesting lineup of films for the future. It includes names such as the much awaited sequel to Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, Animal,an action drama starring actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, and is being helmed by ace filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Apart from that, she has 'Goodbye' under her kitty along with Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu, with Vijay Thalapatty.