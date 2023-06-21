Rashmika Mandanna's Animal Wrap Up Post Has A Special Mention For Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has completed shooting for her upcoming Hindi movie, Animal. After spending 50 days working with the team, she bid them farewell. In her Instagram Stories, Rashmika shared an emotional note, expressing her gratitude and sharing her experience with the entire crew. Rashmika and the male lead of the film, Ranbir Kapoor, captured an adorable selfie, giving fans a glimpse of their camaraderie. She also shared a series of new photos, showcasing her time on the sets of Animal.

In the pictures, she wore a beautiful blue ethnic outfit, while Ranbir Kapoor was in his viral Animal look, complete with a beard and long hair.

On June 20, Rashmika took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, detailing her journey on the set of Animal. She mentioned feeling a void in her heart now that the shoot had ended. Rashmika praised the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for being an amazing person who provided artists the freedom to work as they desired. She expressed gratitude to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for guiding her and bringing out her best during the shoot.

Additionally, she referred to Ranbir Kapoor as an amazing human being and a brilliant actor. Rashmika admitted feeling nervous initially due to his stature but acknowledged his perfection.

Animal is set to release on August 11 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

This marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second directorial venture in Hindi after the success of Kabir Singh. Along with Animal, Oh My God 2 and Gadar 2 are also releasing on August 11. The extended Independence Day weekend presents a great opportunity for these films to attract audiences and achieve success at the box office. Moreover, the clash between Gadar 2 and Animal creates an intriguing showdown between brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has two more projects lined up, including cop thriller Spirit featuring actor Prabhas and an untitled project with actor Allu Arjun.