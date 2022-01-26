हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raveena Tandon drops photos from daughter Chaya's wedding ceremony, greets her on anniversary

The 'Mohra' actress took to social media and shared a series of pictures from her daughter's marriage ceremony. She also extended her greetings on her sixth wedding anniversary. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: It's a happy day for actor Raveena Tandon as her daughter Chaya is celebrating her wedding anniversary today.

Marking the occasion, Raveena took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from Chaya's marriage ceremony and wished her on her sixth wedding anniversary. 

"When life is full of beautiful memories and moments.. to be cherished and celebrated for ever ! Happy Happy Anniversary my babies! Happiness and love always ! @chaya.m.m #shawn. Sada Saubhagyavati Raho (May you always be lucky as a married woman," she wrote on Instagram.

In one of the images, Chaya can be seen posing with Raveena and her daughter Rasha.

For the unversed, Raveena adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chaya in 1995.

