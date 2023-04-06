topStoriesenglish2592039
Raveena Tandon Gets Furious As Fans Push Her Daughter At Airport

The actress smiled for the cameras as she walked in a blue coloured outfit with her hair tied neatly in a bun adorned with gajra.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is known for films such as 'Mohra', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Shool' and many others, is back in the bay after receiving Padma Shri - the fourth-highest civilian award by President Draupadi Murmu. She was clicked at the airport along with her daughter Rasha Thadani.

The actress smiled for the cameras as she walked in a blue coloured outfit with her hair tied neatly in a bun adorned with gajra. As she approached her car, a fan started intruding in her personal space to click a picture with her. The fan unknowingly pushed her daughter in an attempt to get the actress in his frame.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An angered Raveena intervened and nudged the fan back asking him to not push her daughter. She said: "Aap dhakka mat dijiye bhaisahab, bacchon ko dhakka mat dijiye (please don't push the kids)."

The actress then sat in the car along with her daughter and left the airport.

