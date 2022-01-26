Raveena Tandon reacts to bombs sent to Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif with her name on them during Kargil War

New Delhi: During the Kargil War between India and Pakistan in 1999, bombs were fired at the Pakistani side with ‘From Raveena Tandon to Nawaz Sharif’ written on them. This was done so as it is said that the Pakistan soldiers used to taunt their Indian counterpart with messages that they would leave Kashmir if India gives them Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit. Raveena was also said to be the then Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s favourite Bollywood actress, which he revealed in one of his visits to India. Every few years, photos of the bomb with Raveena’s name inscribed on them go viral on the internet. However, for the first time the ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ actress has reacted to it.

Raveena recently revealed in an interview that she did not know this had happened and learnt about it much later. The actress also advocated for peace and said violence causes misery and casualties to both fighting parties. She advised if a thing can be resolved through talks, then nothing like it.

“I would advise the whole world that if anything can be negotiated with love and talk, please do it. Khoon ka rang laal idhar bhi hai aur udhar bhi. No one should feel proud about any mother losing their sons or daughters... If I have to stand there (defending the border) to safeguard my country, de do mere haath mein bandook, main vahaan khadi ho jaaungi," Raveena told Hindustan Times.

The 90s top heroine and leading lady made her OTT debut in December 2021 with Netflix’s suspense thriller series 'Aranyak'. Raveena essayed the role of an SHO Kasturi Dogra, who solves a murder mystery in the series. After, the show’s success and critical acclaim, its producer Sidharth Roy Kapur, confirmed a second season for the web series.