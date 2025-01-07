Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Gets Trolled For Preaching About Hard Work; Netizens Call Her ‘Bol Bachchan’

Mumbai: Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, is gearing up for her highly anticipated debut in Azaad. Slated for release on January 17, 2026, the film will see her starring opposite Aaman Devgan. While the spotlight shines bright on the star kid, Rasha has also found herself navigating the complexities of fame, social media, and trolling.

In a recent statement at the trailer launch of her film Azaad, Rasha shared a philosophy she learned from her mother, inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, “Shri Krishna ji has said: ‘You just work hard, put in your effort, and leave the rest to God.’ In this industry, there are a lot of emotions and trolls, and if you take everything in, it will drain you. Work hard, and leave the rest to Shiv ji.”

While her statement reflects her grounded approach to life, it also drew some criticism online, with trolls labelling her “Bol Bachchan” for her spiritual outlook. However, Rasha remains undeterred, focusing on her journey ahead.



In an earlier interview with Cosmopolitan, Rasha opened up about growing up in the shadow of her famous mother and adjusting to the limelight. She revealed, “While growing up, mom tried to keep us away from the spotlight, and I was grateful that we were not exposed to pap culture at the time. I was 17 when I was papped alone — it took me time to warm up, but now I am pretty chill. With the rise of social media, it’s hard to stay away from it. While social media can be fun, it can also be nasty.”

When asked about handling online trolling, Rasha displayed a maturity beyond her years; “I feel lucky I haven’t been trolled all that much (yet). If your day is 100 percent and something affects 3 percent of it, don’t let the other 97 percent get ruined. I believe in processing the moment, feeling bad briefly, then moving on. I also meditate constantly for my mental health. Sitting with yourself and respecting your thoughts makes you stronger.”

Rasha Thadani’s debut film Azaad promises to be an exciting entry into Bollywood opposite Aaman Devgan, nephew of Bollywood's superstar Ajay Devgn.