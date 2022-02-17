हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raveena Tandon father

Raveena Tandon shares heartfelt note remembering father Ravi Tandon on his birth anniversary!

Raveena Tandon posted a few throwback images from late father Ravi Tandon`s last year's birthday bash.

Raveena Tandon shares heartfelt note remembering father Ravi Tandon on his birth anniversary!

Mumbai: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of her father and veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon, actor Raveena Tandon penned an emotional note on social media. "Happy birthday papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Raveena posted a few throwback images from Ravi Tandon`s last year`s birthday bash.

In the images, we can see Ravi Tandon cutting his birthday cake in presence of close family members. Ravi Tandon passed away on February 11 at the age of 86. He was suffering from lung fibrosis and died due to respiratory failure.

Ravi Tandon had directed films such as `Nazrana`, starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil; `Khel Khel Mein`, featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer `Majboor`; and `Anhonee` with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role.

His last rites were performed by his daughter Raveena. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raveena Tandon fatherRavi TandonRaveena Tandon father diesRavi Tandon diesRavi Tandon birth anniversary
Next
Story

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts', was diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Must Watch

PT14M34S

Voter Ganga Kinare Wala: Zee Media among voters of Kanpur