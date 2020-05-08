Raveena Tandon shares old video of Rishi Kapoor wishing her dad on his birthday

Mumbai: Raveena Tandon has shared an old video message from Rishi Kapoor where he can be seen wishing her father, veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon, on the latter's birthday. Kapoor sent across the video just before he left for cancer treatment in New York.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena wrote: "Just before his going to New York for treatment, he recorded this for papa, and then surprised him by being there with us on papas birthday. Love you will always be there at home and in our hearts forever Chintuuncle. we love you ."

Rishi Kapoor had collaborated in many films with Ravi Tandon, as he recalls in the video. The late actor also thanked the filmmaker for being behind his association with actress Neetu Singh, who would later become his wife.

"Hi Raviji. First let me wish you a very very happy 80th birthday, God bless you...We have a relationship of over 42 years. I've known you since 1973. We worked first in Khel Khel Mein. Neetu and me both of us. After that we have done four films together -- Khel Khel Mein, Jhoota Kahin Ka, Rahi Badal Gaye, Aan Aur Shaan. We have had a very good synergy in our work relationship and I've really enjoyed working with you," the late actor says in the video.

"My association with Neetu was principally because of you. You worked in two very important films in both our lives. I really cherish those moments. Thank you so much Ravi ji that you have done so much for us."

"You have a lovely wife in Veena ji, lovely kids Rajiv and Raveena. I wish you all happiness. God bless you, great health and have a great birthday. I think I am around right now. I have to reach your house. So either you see this earlier or later but I will be there. God bless, love you," Rishi Kapoor can be seen saying.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after a two-year battle with Leukemia. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he succumbed to his ailment.