New Delhi: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is often snapped by the paps in the city. Last night, she stepped out in a super-hot red dress and posed for the shutterbugs and her pictures have taken over the internet. Rasha now has a huge fan base who just cannot wait to see her make a smashing debut on the big screens.

Many pictures and videos of Rasha from last night are surfacing on the internet. She looked absolutely stunning in the little red dress flaunting her perfect figure and toned legs. Looks like Rasha Thadani is soon going to be the next big thing and pap-fav star kid on the block. Fans flooded the comment section of pap videos with heart-eye and fire emojis, many even called her a 'stunner.'

Raveena got married to film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace, Udaipur. The couple has a daughter named Rasha and a son Ranbirvardhan together. The actress became a single mother back in 1995 and adopted two girls - Pooja and Chhaya, when they were 11 and 8 years old, respectively.

Rasha looks like a carbon copy of her actress-mom Raveena Tandon.

On the professional front, rumours are rife that Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani will make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgan’s nephew Aaman Devgn. This is going to be an action-adventure movie and the lead pair is undergoing training as part of their prep work, according to several reports. However, no official word is out yet.