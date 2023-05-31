topStoriesenglish2615815
NewsLifestylePeople
RAVEENA TANDON DAUGHTER

Raveena Tandon's Gorgeous Daughter Rasha's Graduation Day Pics Shared By Proud Mommy Are Unmissable

Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha: She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film. 

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:34 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Raveena Tandon's Gorgeous Daughter Rasha's Graduation Day Pics Shared By Proud Mommy Are Unmissable

Mumbai: Actor Raveena Tandon is a proud mom as her daughter Rasha got graduated from high school. Celebrating the feat, Raveena shared a bunch of throwback photos and videos from Rasha's childhood along with her graduation picture. 

Time Flies ... that's true! #graduationday #dais @rashathadani," she captioned the post. As soon as Raveena dropped the pictures, netizens chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes. "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen," actor Vikrant Massey commented. "Fly high," a social media user commented.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

If reports are to be believed, Raveena's daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film. An official announcement is awaited.

Meanwhile, Raveena will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?