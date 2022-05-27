हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta of Goodfellas fame dies in his sleep at 67

Ray Liotta is survived by his daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo and, according to 'Deadline', his career had lately been seeing a major revival.

Ray Liotta of Goodfellas fame dies in his sleep at 67
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Ray Liotta, who impressed the audiences with his performance as Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese crime classic 'Goodfellas' died at the age of 67. The actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film 'Dangerous Waters', reports 'Deadline'.

Liotta is survived by his daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo and, according to 'Deadline', his career had lately been seeing a major revival.

Recent turns included 'The Many Saints of Newark', 'Marriage Story' -- for which he shared a 2020 ensemble Indie Spirit Award -- and Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move'. He finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed 'Cocaine Bear' and was due to star in the Working Title film 'The Substance' opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

'Deadline' reports that Liotta was also recently set to executive produce the A&E docu-series 'Five Families', about the dramatic rise and fall of the New York's mafia's Genovese, Gambino, Bonnano, Colombo and Lucchese families.

Though better known for his big-screen roles, Liotta also starred with Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series 'Black Bird', recurred on Prime Video's  Hanna', fronted the 2006 CBS crime drama 'Smith' and starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in the 2016-18 NBC police drama 'Shades of Blue'.

Liotta won a Primetime Emmy in 2005 for his guest stint on  ER' and was a two-time SAG Award nominee for the 2015 miniseries 'Texas Rising' and the 1998 telefilm 'The Rat Pack', in which he starred as Frank Sinatra opposite Don Cheadle, Joe Mantegna and Angus Macfayden.

 

