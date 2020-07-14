Recalling his theatre days, actor Karan Aanand promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' has been released, which is getting tremendous appreciation from fans, And the film is soon to be released on the OTT platform Netflix. Sanjana Sanghi is debuting with this film. Now, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to promote Sushant Singh Rajput's last film ‘Dil Bechara’. And everyone wishes that the film turns out to be a blockbuster.

Actors Karan Aanand and Sushant Singh Rajput both are the part of Nadira Babbar's theatre group 'Ekjute'. Recalling his theatre days, Karan Aanand promoted Sushant's last film through social media.

Karan Aanand wrote: "A very beautiful film 'Dil Bechara' is coming from Bollywood's promising actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is not among us anymore. My only request to all of you is to watch this film firmly so that even after leaving this world, Sushant knows that he was an important part of the film industry. And through this film a beautiful memory of his remains in our hearts forever."

Dil Bechara trailer created history becoming the most liked trailer on YouTube. It beat Avengers: Infinity War trailer 1 which has 3.6 million likes. The trailer also became the fastest one to cross 2 million likes beating Avengers: Endgame trailer 1 which achieved the feat in 24 hours. ‘Dil Bechara’ trailer is currently the most liked trailer around the globe having 5.8 million likes till now. It has reached 28 million views.