Reem Shaikh lashes out at media for covering Tunisha Sharma’s funeral, says, ‘It was boiling my blood to see...’

Mumbai: Tunisha Sharma`s friend and actor Reem Sameer Shaikh lashed out at the media coverage of the 20-year-old`s funeral. After attending the last rites of Tunisha, Reem took to Instagram Story and showed disappointment with the media capturing Tunisha`s mother in her difficult and unconscious state.

The note read, "Today as we lost a smile, we lost someone so full of life leave us soon. It was heartbreaking to let her go. Being an actor, our life is an open book and while we appreciate the fact that the media has always been a part of our highs and lows, we as a human also deserve a bit of privacy while dealing with an unbearable loss."

She added, "Tunisha`s mom who was grateful to the media to spread her message, yet it was so disheartening to see the same media capture the mother in her worse and in an unconscious state who just lost her only child. It was boiling my blood to see during the rituals also we were asked to give quotes and speak what we feel. No words can describe what I feel."

She requested the audience give them privacy and have some sentiments towards situations. "We understand it`s important for them to cover the news and update the audience but the amount of pain and grief of losing someone so close and so young cannot be described. Everyone deserves to mourn in privacy during such times and that personal space should be respected and given by the media too. Please give them privacy and have some sentiments towards situations like these. Have a heart as well while doing your profession. It just makes you a better human by heart," note read.

The actor`s last rites were performed on Tuesday at Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai. Actors Kanwar Dhillon, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Shivin Narang, Vishal Jethwa and others attended the cremation of the late actor. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago. Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.